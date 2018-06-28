One For One food drive helps local community members in need

COLUMBIA- The eighth annual One For One food drive took place Tuesday. The drive started at 6 a.m. and lasted until 5 p.m. The Food Bank, Inside Columbia and the Columbia Fire Department sponsored the event.

Community members were able to donate non-perishable food items and give money to the cause. The Food Bank could provide 15 pounds of food for every dollar donated.

According to 2014 data, the Food Bank distributed 33.35 million pounds of food in the 32 counties it serves. That translated into 27.7 million meals. The Food Bank distributed 6.8 pounds of food in Boone County last year.

Food Bank executive director Lindsay Lopez said she thinks the Food Bank's mission resonates with people in the community.

"I'm amazed by the generosity of people in this community," Lopez said. "I think the Food Bank mission really resonates because anybody at any time, circumstances could change in life and they might themselves in this category where they're food insecure."

The Food Bank hosted a similar drive in Jefferson City. Lopez said all food collections from both drives will help those in need in Columbia and Jefferson City while all monetary donations will help the Food Bank serve its entire region.