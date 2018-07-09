One Hospitalized After Shots Fired at Giant Party

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police released more details Monday about a disturbance Saturday that put one in the hospital. Police said shots were fired after they arrived at a party of more than 300 people at 1912 Foyer Court. Three individuals received minor injuries after one bullet went through a windshield. A fourth was taken to the hospital after being struck in the earlobe by a bullet. Police found a total of eight bullet shell casings at the scene. No suspect description has been released and no arrests have been made.