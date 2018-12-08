One hurt after two overnight Columbia fires

COLUMBIA - Only one person was injured after two overnight fires kept fire crews busy into the weekend.

The Columbia Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at 3310 Jamesdale Road just before midnight Friday. Arriving crews noticed heavy fire coming from a unit on the second story of a four floor apartment building.



Fire crews managed to contain the blaze to just one unit, but there was resulting water damage to the unit below. The fire was brought under control in approximately 20 minutes.

One person received minor injuries to their foot from glass on the ground.



An investigation by Assistant Fire Marshal Shawn McGruder concluded that the fire started in the living room of a resident because of improperly discarded smoking material.

Damages have yet to be calculated. The Red Cross was notified and is assisting residents that are displaced.