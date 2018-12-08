One hurt after two overnight Columbia fires
COLUMBIA - Only one person was injured after two overnight fires kept fire crews busy into the weekend.
The Columbia Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at 3310 Jamesdale Road just before midnight Friday. Arriving crews noticed heavy fire coming from a unit on the second story of a four floor apartment building.
Fire crews managed to contain the blaze to just one unit, but there was resulting water damage to the unit below. The fire was brought under control in approximately 20 minutes.
One person received minor injuries to their foot from glass on the ground.
An investigation by Assistant Fire Marshal Shawn McGruder concluded that the fire started in the living room of a resident because of improperly discarded smoking material.
An investigation by Assistant Fire Marshal Shawn McGruder concluded that the fire started in the living room of a resident because of improperly discarded smoking material.
Damages have yet to be calculated. The Red Cross was notified and is assisting residents that are displaced.
Crews were dispatched later to a burning city landfill building on Peabody Road around 4:29 a.m.
Fire personnel noticed heavy smoke on arrival. They eventually found a piece of mechanical equipment on fire and were able to contain it to that unit.
McGruder said the cause stemmed from a malfunction in the equipment that is still under investigation.
McGruder said the cause stemmed from a malfunction in the equipment that is still under investigation.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - A Columbia teen was killed in a car crash Saturday, according to a report by Columbia police. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Only one person was injured after two overnight fires kept fire crews busy into the weekend. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Runners and walkers dressed up in holiday wear for the annual Jingle Bell Run in Columbia on Saturday,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A formerly homeless veteran is helping other vets expand their horizons by cycling. Tyler Kempker leads a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Despite smoke-free laws and the increasing popularity of e-cigarettes, a large number of Americans are being exposed to... More >>
in
URANUS, Mo. (AP) — The Uranus Examiner, a small Missouri newspaper whose name inspired chuckles and groans when it... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson held a conference Friday afternoon discussing what needs to be done to fix abuse... More >>
in
SEDALIA - A new daycare is trying to open up for business, but it’s right next to a nursing home... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- High school football teams from around the state will travel to Memorial Stadium for the next five years to... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY - President Trump spoke about changes to Project Safe Neighborhoods in Kansas City on Friday. He praised... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Former FBI Director James Comey is testifying Friday before members of Congress behind closed doors, setting the stage... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. businesses added a smaller but still-healthy number of jobs last month, while the unemployment rate... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Police officers responded to a crash involving a car and a pedestrian at the intersection of East... More >>
in
STOCKHOLM - University of Missouri Professor Emeritus George Smith and his fellow Nobel laureates in Chemistry, Physics and Economic Sciences... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A judge sentenced Terrance Wynn to life in prison for a murder on Halloween in 2016. ... More >>
in
VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican has launched an investigation into a small Chilean religious order of nuns after... More >>
in
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump has decided to nominate former Attorney General William Barr to be the next permanent head... More >>
in
BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri high school student faces a felony charge after authorities say he posted on social... More >>
in