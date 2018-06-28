One in Custody After Bomb Threat at St. James Motel

ST. JAMES - One person is in custody after a bomb threat at a motel in St. James Sunday morning.

The St. James Police Department said officers responded to Finn's Motel around 9:30 a.m. Sunday after a report of a bomb threat.

Officers said an employee found a note on a door of one of the rooms that said there was a bomb inside the room.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Bomb Squad was called to the scene, and officials said they sent a robot into the room to investigate. The robot removed two canisters from a window in the room, but officers said they were not bombs.

Officials said the occupant of the room was inside the room when the robot was sent in to investigate. After the robot removed the canisters and it was determined they were not bombs, the suspect was taken into custody.

The motel was evacuated from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

The identity of the suspect has not been released as of Sunday afternoon.

