One in custody after police find marijuana in truck

COLUMBIA - One man is in custody after police reported finding marijuana plants and packaged marijuana in a truck at the Smiley Lane Family Medicine Clinic.

Officers went to a home on Waynesboro Drive at around 9 a.m. Thursday for a report of a past home invasion. While investigating, they learned someone at the home had left before officers got there. Police found the vehicle at the clinic, and the marijuana inside.

The name of the person taken into custody hasn't been released. KOMU 8 News will update this story as we get more information.