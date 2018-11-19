One in custody after possible homicide in Camden County

CAMDENTON - Camden County Sheriff's Deputies said a suspect is in custody in connection with a possible homicide early Monday morning.

Deputies said a shooting happened at a house just north of Greenview around midnight.

Detectives have not released the name of the victim, as family members have not been notified yet.

Deputies said the investigation was ongoing.

[Editor's note: This is a developing story. KOMU 8 News will continue to update it as more information becomes available.]