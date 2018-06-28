One in Five High School Football Players Get Concussions Each Season

7 years 7 months 4 days ago Tuesday, November 23 2010 Nov 23, 2010 Tuesday, November 23, 2010 6:50:33 PM CST November 23, 2010 in News
COLUMBIA - The Missouri high school football season wraps up this Saturday.  According to the American Association of Neurosurgeon, every season twenty percent of high school football players get a concussion. Across the country, 10 states have some kind of concussion legislation, but Missouri is not on that list.

This means that individual schools must decide the best way to care for athletes with concussions, and that can leave a lot of room for discrepancy. 

"I think right now there's a large variation of how coaches, school districts and administrators approach this and some area schools are much more aware of the literature and are moving in the right direction,and other areas not so much," Thomas Martin, Director of Adult Neuropsychology at the University of Missouri and President of the Brain Injury Association of Missouri, said. 

Adam Fraizer played football for Hickman High School this season.  He got a concussion about halfway through the season. 

"I was on kickoff return and after the ball was kicked I was going to block and somebody hit me and then knocked me down. I felt kind of disoriented, but then I was fine.  I just had a slight headache," Fraizersaid. 

Although Fraizer initially thought he was fine, he got hit again later on in the game.  This time he experienced more serious symptoms of a concussion. 

"I blacked out for about three seconds," Fraizer said. 

A concussion happens when the brain bounces rapidly back and forth inside the skull.  This sudden movement causes stretching, cell damage and chemical changes.   

Most players do not lose consciousness during a concussion, so it can be hard to tell if a player has had one or not.   

Lyndsey Talbot, an athletic training student at CMU who works at Hickman, said she saw Fraizer get hit twice, so she approached him on the bench to make sure he was OK. 

"I just talked to him and noticed he was kind of dazed," Lyndsey Talbot, an athletic training student at CMU, said. 

At Hickman head trainer Stefanie West uses the Standardized Assessment of Concussion or SAC test to monitor her players' concussions. 

The test is compiled of different memory and orientation tasks. 

For example,the trainer reads off a list of numbers, and the player is supposed to repeat them in backwards order.  

Martin says there are more symptoms to a concussion than just vomiting, dizziness, headache, fatigue, and irritability.   

?Since the brain controls everything we do it?s not uncommon for someone to also have changes in their cognitive ability, speed of processing, their learning, their memory, and their attention,? Martin said. 

Fraizer said his symptoms are affecting his schoolwork. 
 
"I've had a head ache the whole time and when you have one it's kind of hard to sit there and focus on school and class"? Fraizer said. 

Once a player has one concussion, they're more likely to get another one. 

"One of the big things we don't want is called second impact. They go back out there with a concussion that's not healed and they have a neurological problem that?s a permanent kind of thing," West said. 

Although having to sit out of a game due to a concussion can seem like the end of the world to a player, Martin said it's important to keep everything in perspective. 

"When we're talking about out student athletes, the important thing to remember is that we do not want to put them at risk and we should not put them into play until their concussion has completely healed," Martinsaid.

More News

Grid
List

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capitol Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:17:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
MANSFIELD (AP) — A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:03:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 97°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
6pm 94°
7pm 93°
8pm 90°
9pm 87°