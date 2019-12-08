One in hospital after crash, driver hits fire truck blocking traffic

CAMDEN COUNTY — One person was transported to the hospital Friday night after being ejected from their vehicle.

The Mid-County Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post that they responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on North State Highway 5 near Harvest Road at 9:47 p.m. On arrival, firefighters found a pickup truck which had rolled several times and blocked both lanes of Highway 5.

The driver had been ejected and was lying on the highway, according to the Facebook post. The driver had significant injuries and were flown by helicopter to University Hospital.

Debris from the accident caused lane closures, and authorities set up a detour onto Old Highway 5 for about 1 and a half hours. A fire truck was positioned on North Highway 5, north of Pier 31 Road exit to assist in detouring vehicles, and a firefighter wearing a reflective vest was helping direct traffic with a flashlight.

At 10:55 p.m., one vehicle failed to stop for the firefighter and ran into the side of the truck, causing significant damage to both vehicles. The truck had all of its emergency lights on, according to the release, and the firefighter had attempted to get the driver's attention before the crash.

The firefighter was able to jump out of the way of the vehicle before the crash and was not injured. The driver of the vehicle was checked by medical personnel and refused medical care.

Both crashes were investigated by The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated both crashes.