One Injured After Car and Train Collide

HIGBEE - One woman is in serious condition after her car collided with a train in Randolph County Thursday night.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 48-year-old Teresa Beal from Higbee, Mo., was driving south on Randolph Street at approximately 8:38 p.m., when she chose to not yield to an oncoming train.

The train, a Kansas City Southern Railroad Company train pulling 27 cars, struck the left side of Beal's vehicle, dragging her car off the side of the road where it hit a sign post. The car then rotated and the train hit it a second time, ejecting Beal from the car.

Beal was not wearing a seatbelt at the time. She was transported to University Hospital in Columbia.