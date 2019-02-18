One injured after firetruck overturns near Columbia
COLUMBIA - One man received minor injuries after a firetruck overturned while responding to a call early Sunday morning.
According to an online crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a Ford F-450 firetruck was entering Highway 63 northbound from Highway 763 to respond to an emergency call just before 1 a.m.
The report said the truck lost control on ice, slid off the roadway, hit a tree and overturned. It eventually came to rest on its side.
The truck was driven by Kyle Voeller with passenger Cameron Spalding, both 19 of Columbia.
Spalding received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to University Hospital. Voeller was not injured in the crash.
