One Injured after Overnight Shooting in Columbia

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department confirmed Sunday an overnight shooting on West Worley Street left one person injured.

The Columbia Police Department said officers were dispatched at 11:37 p.m. Saturday to the 300 block of West Worley Street on a call of multiple shots fired. Officers arrived to find two female victims.

Columbia Police said one 26-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital. They said a second victim, 17, was grazed by a bullet but didn't require transport to the hospital.

Police said they located 29 shell casings and two unspent bullets at the scene.

No arrests were made. Police describe the suspect as a black male with long dreadlocks possibly driving a Silver Pontiac.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbia Police Department at (573)-442-6131 or Crime Stoppers at (573)-875-TIPS (8477)