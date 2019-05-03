One injured in accidental shooting in Sunset Hills Home Depot

2 years 4 months 2 weeks ago Sunday, December 11 2016 Dec 11, 2016 Sunday, December 11, 2016 7:49:00 PM CST December 11, 2016 in News
By: The Associated Press

SUNSET HILLS (AP) — Police say a gun accidentally discharged in a suburban St. Louis Home Depot restroom, injuring an employee.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the weapon discharged Sunday in a restroom at a Home Depot in Sunset Hills. Police say the employee was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police are investigating but say it's unclear who owns the gun. A store manager referred questions to Home Depot spokesman Stephen Holmes, who said he believes the gun belonged to a customer. He says Home Depot allows the open carry of firearms in accordance with local laws, but employees are not allowed to carry firearms.

He referred other questions about the incident to police, who provided no other details.

