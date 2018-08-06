One injured in early morning Eldon shooting
ELDON - Police identified the man they arrested early Monday after a shooting as Shane Brown.
The shooting happened on Mill Street at around 2:30 a.m. Officers said Brown shot another man in the leg and then fled the scene. The victim was flown to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Police later arrested Brown at the Jiffy Stop and took him to the Miller County jail. Prosecutors later charged him with assault, armed criminal action, and possession of a controlled substance.
