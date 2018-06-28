One Injured in Fourth of July Shooting

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department reported one man is in the hospital for non-life threatening injuries after two suspects fired shots at people under a pavilion.

Officers were called Friday to 100 East Forest Avenue near Downtown Optimist Park around 7:16 p.m. for a shots fired call. Witnesses said two suspects began shooting at people under a pavilion in the middle of the park. Officers found 29 shell casings at the scene.

No injuries were initially reported, but officers were notified around 9 p.m. of a male gunshot victim brought to a local hospital. He is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects are described as two black males. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information about these two incidents, please contact the Columbia Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (573)875-TIPS to remain anonymous.