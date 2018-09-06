One Injured in Jefferson City Car Accident

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police said Wednesday one person suffered minor injuries after a downtown car accident.

Police say 65-year-old Charles W. Ward of Tipton was traveling eastbound on Missouri Boulevard near the ramp to exit northbound on Missouri Highway 179 when his Ford Taurus ran off the road and hit a light pole.

Officers said the impact broke off the light pole at its mount. Ward's vehicle went down an embankment. An ambulance took Ward to a local hospital for evaluation.