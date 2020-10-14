UPDATE: JCPD asks for assistance in locating suspect from early morning shooting

JEFFERSON CITY — UPDATE 3:45 p.m.: Jefferson City Police are asking for assistance in locating the shooter from this morning's shots fired incident at a Jefferson City gas station.

Police need help in locating 25-year-old Xavies Parks. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Jefferson City Police at (573) 634-6400, Crime Stoppers at (573) 659-TIPS (8177) or visit http://www.jeffcitycrimestoppers.com.

ORIGINAL: The Jefferson City Police Department is currently investigating an early-morning shooting at a gas station, which resulted in one injury.

Police were called to Break Time at 326 Ellis Boulevard around 3:05 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to a news release from the department, a man in his early twenties was transported to a local hospital for gunshot wounds. He was later moved to University Hospital in Columbia.

Police do not believe the shooting was random. Currently, police do not have anyone in custody.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Jefferson City Police at (573) 634-6400, Crime Stoppers at (573) 659-TIPS (8177) or visit http://www.jeffcitycrimestoppers.com.