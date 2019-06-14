UPDATE: Inmate charged with murder after Audrain County jail attack

By: Lindsey Wilkerson and Cory Johnson, KOMU 8 Digital Producers

AUDRAIN COUNTY - Prosecutors charged an Audrain County inmate with murder on Friday, a day after he allegedly killed another inmate.

According to authorities, Michael Dale Eisenhauer, 42, from Centralia was taken to SSM Hospital in Mexico and pronounced dead.

He had been held in the county jail since early March 7, 2019 on charges of domestic assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

Ryan Wade Blair, 27, from Mexico, faces a first-degree murder charge for the death. Blair has been incarcerated in the Audrain County Jail since December 2018 charges of assault on a special victim.

Court documents filed Friday said Blair hit Eisenhauer in the head with his fists and feet until the latter was dead. According to the probable cause statement, Blair admitted to the killing and told investigators he had targeted and planned to kill Eisenhauer.

Blair's first court appearance is set for July 18.

Officials of the Boone County Sheriff's Office are helping with the investigation of the incident.

