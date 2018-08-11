One killed, another injured in motorcycle accident in Macon County

MACON COUNTY - One person is dead after a motorcycle struck a deer Thursday night.

According to a traffic report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 8:40 p.m., 74-year-old Phillip Long and 75-year-old Sheila Long were traveling along Route C, when their motorcycle struck a deer in the roadway.

Both of them were ejected from the motorcycle..

The woman was taken by ambulance to Samaritan Hospital in Macon where she was pronounced dead. The man is being treated at University Hospital for serious injuries.

Officials say next of kin has been notified.