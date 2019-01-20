One killed in Camden County ATV crash
SUNRISE BEACH - One man is dead after an ATV crash early Saturday morning.
According to an online crash report, 48-year-old Michael J. Fox, of Sunrise Beach, was driving a 2008 Polaris Razor ATV along northbound Route F, just south of Route TT, when the ATV went off the road and overturned. The crash occurred around 12:40 a.m.
Fox was pronounced dead at the scene by the medical examiner and next-of-kin was notified.
