One killed in Camden County ATV crash

SUNRISE BEACH - One man is dead after an ATV crash early Saturday morning.

According to an online crash report, 48-year-old Michael J. Fox, of Sunrise Beach, was driving a 2008 Polaris Razor ATV along northbound Route F, just south of Route TT, when the ATV went off the road and overturned. The crash occurred around 12:40 a.m.

Fox was pronounced dead at the scene by the medical examiner and next-of-kin was notified.