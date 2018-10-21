UPDATED: One killed, several injured in Hermann trolley crash

HERMANN - One person was killed and several people were injured in a crash involving a trolley, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 1:35 p.m. Saturday, when a 2005 Hyundai Tucson attempted to turn onto Missouri 100 from a private driveway and pulled in front of a 1994 Blue Bird Trolley, according to the crash report.

Troopers said 55-year-old Paula Heidemann was the driver of the car. She was pronounced dead at 2:40 p.m. by Gasconade County Coroner Ben Grosse. The crash report said she was not wearing a seatbelt.

Autumn Kibbons, 13, and Grace Sullivan, 8, were passengers in the car. Both had serious injuries. Kibbons, of Pacific, was not wearing a seatbelt, the patrol said. She was taken to Women's and Children's Hospital in Columbia by ambulance.

Sullivan, of Pacific was taken to University Hospital in Columbia by ambulance.

Jeffrey Mueller, 51, the driver of the trolley, had minor injuries, troopers said. He was taken to Hermann Area District Hospital.

Amy Bevill, Jessica Bucci, Savannah Everett, Emily Hahn, Rachel Hanson and Emily Wright were passengers on the trolley.

Bevill and Hanson were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Washington for minor injuries.

Bucci and Hahn were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur for moderate injuries.

Everett and Wright were taken by ambulance to Hermann Area District Hospital for minor injuries.