One killed in I-70 crash Wednesday
COLUMBIA - A driver was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-70 Wednesday evening.
Patrick Elsey, 26, was killed when his car slid into the back of a tractor-trailer, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department. The crash occurred at 6:45 p.m. on eastbound I-70 near the Rangeline exit.
Police said the tractor-trailer was stopped in traffic caused by a separate crash.
Medics took Elsey to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.
The driver and passenger of the tractor-trailer were not injured, police said.
