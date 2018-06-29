One Linn Man Arrested on Drug Charges

OSAGE COUNTY - Osage County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a 22-year-old on Friday night on drug related charged.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group helped in the execution of a search warrant on Highway 89 Spur.

They found a quantity of high quality marijuana with a street value around $1,400. The officers also found $1,357, two vehicles and an ATV. Officers believe the vehicles were purchased with drug sales profits.

Officers arrested Allen Burnett of Linn and he is charged with posession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute. Bond is set at $50,000.