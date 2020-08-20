One man arrested in connection to a stolen car in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - One man was arrested after stealing a vehicle and leading police on a chase in Jefferson City, Wednesday.

According to a press release, a vehicle was reported stolen at approximately 12:40 p.m. after an individual returned home and discovered it missing from their driveway.

Following the report, a Jefferson City Police Officer spotted the vehicle traveling Eastbound on McCarty Street. An attempt to stop the vehicle was unsuccessful, the release said.

The driver pulled to the curb in the 400 Block of Madison Street and fled on foot. Multiple officers converged on the area and created a perimeter. The driver, a 29-year-old man was taken into custody. During the arrest, the subject assaulted one officer before falling down the hillside.

When questioned by police, the subject admitted to stealing the car in order to travel to his probation/parole meeting.

The suspect was taken to the Cole County Jail to await formal charges.