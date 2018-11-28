One man dead after crash on Highway 124

HALLSVILLE - A Centralia man is dead after an accident early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on Highway 124 just north of Hallsville around 8:50 a.m. Thursday.

According to the assistant chief of the Boone County Fire District Gale Blomenkamp, a pickup truck collided head on with a dump truck, launching 48-year-old Hamilton Richardson, the driver of the pickup truck, out of his car. Richardson was pronounced dead on the scene.

Blomenkamp said Richardson's family has been notified of his death and he was taken to a nearby funeral home.

The dump truck driver, William Willis, 68, of Auxvasse, sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Blomenkamp encourages drivers to stay alert while driving to avoid accidents like these.

"It's about being aware of what's going on in front of you and what's going on behind you," Blomenkamp said. "The big talk is about distracted driving, whether it's cell phones, eating, speaking on the phone, looking at your radio. Accidents happen very quickly. People really just need to slow down, take their time, and be, be aware of their surroundings."

The road is now opened back up.

[Editor's note: KOMU.com has updated this story to include names of the drivers involved in the crash.]