One man dead after shooting in Jefferson City

COLUMBIA - One man is dead after a shooting in Jefferson City Sunday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Jefferson City Police Department, officers arrived at the 1100 block of East High Street shortly after 1 p.m. and discovered an unconscious 52-year-old male with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The news release says the man made it to a neighbor's apartment after being shot and the neighbor called 911.

Police are not releasing the victim's name as the suspects are still at large and are considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Jefferson City Police Department or call CrimeStoppers at 573-659-TIPS.