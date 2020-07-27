One man dead after wrong-way head-on collision

JEFFERSON COUNTY - A man was killed after being hit head-on by a vehicle traveling southbound on a northbound lane yesterday, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

Shane Bird, 41, of Barnhart, Mo was driving northbound on Interstate 55 when he was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lane.

The driver of the vehicle, Brandon Kile, 27, of Parkville, Mo was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and vehicular manslaughter.

MSHP responded to the scene at 11:34 p.m. Saturday. The collision occurred at the 179.8 mile marker on Interstate 55.

Bird was pronounced dead at the scene. Kile was transported to the hospital for injuries.