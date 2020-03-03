One man dead, investigation ongoing on Clark Lane

COLUMBIA - Police are investigating the death of a 32-year-old male early Wednesday morning at a home on Clark Lane.

Officers went to the home shortly before 5 a.m. As police were driving there, people at the home took the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

CPD is not releasing the man's name until they are sure next of kin is notified.

Officers spoke with 10 people that were in the home during the man's final moments. Three of those people were arrested on warrants unrelated to the death investigation.

Police said they needs the medical examiner's report and the toxicology report before they can proceed.