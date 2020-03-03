One man dead, investigation ongoing on Clark Lane
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating the death of a 32-year-old male early Wednesday morning at a home on Clark Lane.
Officers went to the home shortly before 5 a.m. As police were driving there, people at the home took the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
CPD is not releasing the man's name until they are sure next of kin is notified.
Officers spoke with 10 people that were in the home during the man's final moments. Three of those people were arrested on warrants unrelated to the death investigation.
Police said they needs the medical examiner's report and the toxicology report before they can proceed.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY — The Republican-led Missouri House on Monday passed a revamped version of a Missouri voter photo identification... More >>
in
SIKESTON — Strong winds from a thunderstorm are being blamed for the deaths of more than 1,000 birds, all... More >>
in
According to the American Psychiatric Association, bipolar disorder is a mental illness where shifts in emotions become intense and unpredictable.... More >>
in
NASHVILLE - A tornado touched down in the Nashville area overnight leading to several fatalities and multiple communities cleaning up... More >>
in
HARTSBURG - Farmers in rural areas often struggle to get easy access to behavioral health care. Hartsburg native and... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — The Republican-led Missouri House on Monday passed a revamped version of a Missouri voter photo identification... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department received a Hazardous Moving Violation (H.M.V.) grant from the Missouri Department of Transportation Highway... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri- Columbia has canceled all spring and summer study abroad trips to Italy among rising... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man charged in the fatal shooting his 14-year-old classmate almost 30 years... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Joseph Elledge did not submit a plea on the first degree murder charge he is facing today in... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Goodrich Quality Theaters filed for bankruptcy after nine decades of selling tickets and serving popcorn. The Michigan-based... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Medical marijuana sales in Missouri won’t likely begin until the second half of 2020, but the... More >>
in
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — Amy Klobuchar has suspended her presidential campaign as the Democratic Party’s moderate wing coalesces further... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A Missouri house committee hosted a public forum Monday afternoon for the Missouri Department of Health and... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - As the coronavirus death toll increases in the U.S. , Missouri lawmakers are meeting Monday to address... More >>
in
PETTIS COUNTY - One man is dead following a three-car crash Sunday night. According to the Missouri State Highway... More >>
in
According to the American Psychiatric Association, bipolar disorder is a mental illness where shifts in emotions become intense and unpredictable.... More >>
in
PETTIS COUNTY - Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A helped Henry County deputies arrest someone they said stole a car... More >>
in