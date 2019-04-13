One man, dog pulled from I-70 truck crash

Friday, April 12 2019
By: Cory Johnson, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
Courtesy: Boone County Fire Protection District

BOONE COUNTY - One person and a dog were extricated from a truck after it rolled over Friday evening.

The crash happened on the I-70 exit ramp at Route Z in eastern Boone County at about 7:05 p.m.

According to the crash report, Brandon Kincaid, 34 of Bremerton, WA, was travelling westbound and ran off the right side of the roadway before overturning on the exit ramp.

According to a tweet by the Boone County Fire District, the truck was on its side when first responders arrived on the scene.

Kincaid was transported to University Hospital with minor injuries. The dog was uninjured.

