One Man Hospitalized After Early Morning Shootout

COLUMBIA - One man is hospitalized after a shooting on the 2400 block of Northampton Drive. Columbia Police officers responded to calls of two people shooting at each other at around 2 a.m. Friday morning. Witnesses on the scene said one victim, shot in the right hand and shoulder, was taken to the hospital by personal vehicle before police arrived on the scene.They say they picked up multiple gun casings from at least two guns. Eye-witnesses say they heard at least a dozen gunshots in a period of about five minutes. Michael Stoll, who has lived on the street for two months, said he has seen people fighting in the streets often and has even been threatened in his own home.

"We've seen a lot of commotion going on in Bearfield, we've thought something like this was going to happen before, and we've felt concerned about our safety before this even happened." Stoll said.

The shooting victim is scheduled for surgery Friday morning at University Hostpital. Police are waiting until he is out of surgery to question him. The incident is still under investigation and no arrests have been made. Police advise anyone with information on the incident call the Columbia Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 875-TIPS (875-8477).