One man in custody after trying to leave traffic stop

AUDRAIN COUNTY - One man is in custody after Mexico police officers say he left the scene during a traffic stop.

Dana E. Ware II, 27, of Mexico was stopped by a Mexico Public Safety Officer on Tuesday. As the officer approached the car, Ware drove away from the stop. Officers say the car drove for approximately three blocks before Ware stopped and ran away on foot.

More officers were called to the scene and found Ware about five blocks away from where he left his car. After Ware was taken in custody, officers found a handgun on Ware.

He was taken to the Audrain County Jail on an outstanding warrant for possession of stolen property. Ware is also charged with driving while revoked, resisting arrest, and unlawful possession of a firearm.