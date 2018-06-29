One Man Killed, One Man Arrested in Jet Ski Accident

LAKE OF THE OZARKS - A man was arrested after a jet ski accident on the Lake of the Ozarks Friday afternoon, leaving the other man in the accident dead.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 28-year-old Brett Keith is being charged with boating while intoxicated and was taken to the Camden County Jail.

22-year-old Blake Briner was pronounced dead after the accident near the 18.8 mile marker on the main channel of the Osage arm of Lake of the Ozarks.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Keith was a driving separate jet ski from Briner around 4 p.m. on Friday.

The crash report says Briner was heading upstream and made a hard 180-degree turn. Keith was heading downstream when Briner turned his jet ski hit the front of Keith's jet ski.

Briner was taken to Lake Regional Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.