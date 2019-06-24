One man rescued from Flat Branch flooding

COLUMBIA - One man was rescued from floodwaters at Flat Branch Creek Saturday morning, according to the Columbia Fire Department.

A media release said rescuers observed one subject in the water under the bridge at Flat Branch Park just after 8:30 a.m.

Crews were able to deploy a boat into the creek and rescue the man within five minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Boone County early Saturday as another inch of rain added to already high water levels in the area.