One man rescued from Flat Branch flooding
COLUMBIA - One man was rescued from floodwaters at Flat Branch Creek Saturday morning, according to the Columbia Fire Department.
A media release said rescuers observed one subject in the water under the bridge at Flat Branch Park just after 8:30 a.m.
Crews were able to deploy a boat into the creek and rescue the man within five minutes.
Flatbranch water rescue earlier today. pic.twitter.com/FSJsCHs3ih— Columbia_Fire (@Columbia_Fire) June 22, 2019
No injuries were reported.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Boone County early Saturday as another inch of rain added to already high water levels in the area.
