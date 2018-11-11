One Man's Trash is Another Man's Service

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Since the Fulton landfill closed more than a year and a half ago, trash collection in the city and Callaway County has changed significanly. Now all trash services, big and small, must export trash to landfills in either Columbia or Jefferson City. The longer trip closed some of the small trash services in the county and meant an extra two dollars every month for the Fulton taxpayer.

But even through all of the changes, some small businesses continue to thrive. Bob's Trash Service out of Kingdom City serves residents all over Callaway county. Bob Sharp started the trash service right when the landfill closed in Fulton on May 1, 2011.

"When my last boss sold out his trash company I said, 'Well, I'll try to find another job,'" said Sharp. "Two weeks later I thought, no, I'll just start up my own little trash service. So I did!"

Sharp said he only makes about $300 or $400 a month from his trash company. He said he does it to help elderly and disabled people who cannot bring trash down to the road and cannot afford high trash prices.

"I've got a couple of handicapped people who can't bring their trash down to the road so I go up their drive," Sharp said. "It's just people who really can't get their trash down there, that's who I like to serve."