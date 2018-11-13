One Missing After Dam Fails

Reynolds County deputies say a family of five was rescued after the Upper Taum Sauk Lake Dam failed. The National Weather Service said conditions along the Black River are considered dangerous. The dam is in the Ozarks, about 120 miles southwest of St. Louis. Missouri Highway Patrol Sergeant Marty Elmore said, "The Lesterville area and areas south along the Black River are in extreme peril." Elmore said there were no confirmed deaths, though there were unconfirmed reports of people missing. Rescuers are searching for people believed to be trapped in cars, especially near the dam. A house, a mobile home, several cars and a tractor-trailer were reported swept away. The weather service said rain was not a factor in the break.