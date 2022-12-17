COLUMBIA- Columbia College's graduation for the class of 2022 this morning featured a mother who stopped at nothing for her degree.
Over 200 students graduated during the two ceremonies from different schools. Seven countries were represented in today's graduation. In the representation of Rwanda, Judith Ntimpa graduated, earning her Associate of Science in Nursing.
After fleeing Rwanda after the Rwandan Civil War when she was 17, Ntimpa sought refuge in Tanzania. Despite her difficult times, Judith stayed motivated to pursue her dreams of getting an education.
"I think what I went through made me stronger, and I cannot give up on my goal," said Judith.
Ntimpa was exposed to only three occupations in her country: teachers, engineers, and nurses. At seven, she knew she wanted to be a nurse.
"My mom was sick when I was seven years old, and I was crying as a little girl. She went to the hospital, and when she came back. I thought oh, I want to be somebody like that to help people." Judith said.
Ntimpa moved to the states in 2009 with her seven children and husband. She speaks several other languages fluently, but when she arrived in the U. S., she didn't know one word of English.
"I started from zero, no English to someone who can speak. It was hard." Ntimpa said, "I took English classes, and I did GED so I can have my high school diploma in the United States, and then I started nursing. I went step by step. I did CNA, then NPN, and now I am graduating," Ntipa said.
Over a dozen of Ntimpa's family and friends attended her graduation ceremony. Ntimpa's son, Fiacre Ndoricimpa, also known as 'Bukka", said his mother has always inspired the family to pursue their goals.
"The support that she gives us as a mother, literally everything she provides for us, and yet to accomplish such a big goal that not a lot of people get to this level, it means the world to us," said Bukka.
Ntimpa plans on getting a job at a hospital soon.
Columbia College's hosted its graduation ceremonies at its Southwell Complex. 103 students from the Robert W. Plaster School of Business and the School of Natural Sciences and Mathematics received their degrees in the first ceremony. And 84 students from the School of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences received their diplomas in the second ceremony.