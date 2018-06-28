One-Night Stand Program

But, that payment hasn't come and Johnson blames contract negotiations and red tape. The channel, which is supposed to reach most of Boone County, is only broadcasting to Columbia. Mediacom and Charter Communications usually team up to keep the channel on-air, but that was not the case on Friday.

"Charter is not even running us right now, that is all in negotiation," she add. "They haven't even started providing us an airwave."

Although funding is running low for the community channel located at Stephens College, that's not stopping some from creatively expressing their TV and film interests. The one-night stand program, the second of its kind, hopes to increase the channel's popularity and raise money by having people use random objects to produce a short film during Friday's event.

"I've been a class clown my entire life," said Columbia film maker Dustin Gonnerman. "What I get out of film, it's another medium to make people laugh."

Despite his love for film, he said the competition is more about the big picture.

"If we can help somebody out, and it's not just about solely personal reasons to do it, then I can support that," Gonnerman added.

The one-night stand program began at 7 p.m. Friday Film makers must create and edit their work in 24 hours. The finished products will be screened at 7 p.m. Saturday in Mojo's.

Reported by Ryan Luby