One of Columbia's oldest assisted living community celebrates 20 years

COLUMBIA – Bluff Creek Terrace Assisted Living celebrated its 20-year anniversary on Thursday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. With the event, the center and the Columbia Chamber of Commerce kicked off what staff members hope is 20 plus more years of great work in the community.

The administrator of Bluff Creek Terrace, Holly Fuller, said she recognizes what a great accomplishment it is to serve a community for so many years.

“I mean we have seen and taken care of so many people in the community. We still have people come back and volunteer, it’s just the relationships that we have built over the years is incredible,” Fuller said.

Bluff Creek was one of the first assisted living facilities in the city of Columbia, but the need for more housing for the elderly became too much for one place to have.

“At one time, I can remember a few years ago we had a wait list of 20 people, so that was 20 families that I could not help serve and I had to turn away and that made me feel bad,” Fuller said.

Fuller said the expansion was necessary and the results are great for the baby boomers’ generation becoming older and needing the assistance of a living community. Americare, which owns Bluff Creek Terrace Assisted Living, has helped expand to eight additional locations to help keep people off of waitlists.

The 20-year anniversary was not the only reason to celebrate, as Bluff Creek recently won the “Chairman’s Cup.” The award is given out to the top assisted living facility in the country amongst Americare facilities. Fuller said the reason for the award can be explained by one aspect of the community.

“I know what sets us apart, it’s my staff. The love of the caregivers that work here, we are definitely team oriented and care about each other, it’s a big family,” Fuller said.

The celebration was capped off with families and friends sharing food and drinks. Fuller said a team atmosphere like that creates a good reputation that people will remember and entrust the staff with their loved ones.