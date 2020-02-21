One of seven suspects sentenced for 2018 Columbia homicide

COLUMBIA - A Fulton man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a 2018 Columbia homicide.

30-year-old Richard Nole pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder and armed criminal action for the September 2018 shooting death of Randall King.

According to court documents, King was shot and killed during an arranged drug deal in a Sylvan Lane apartment. Six others are charged in the incident.

Court documents say Hollie Johnson arranged a drug deal between Anthony Neill and Dariah Littleton at Johnson's apartment.

Neill showed up with Elijah Fiore and waited inside the apartment for Littleton, while Mackenzie Cox waited in their car outside.

Littleton reportedly showed up a short time later with Sarah Davidson and said her boyfriend, Nole, would bring the drugs.

Police said she then left and came back with King and Nole, at which point King apparently grabbed Johnson "like a hostage."

Someone started shooting and King, Johnson and Nole were hit. Nole reportedly left right after; medics arrived and took King and Johnson to the hospital, where King later died.

Davidson later told police she saw Neill and Fiore shoot at King. Police said Johnson admitted to helping Neill and Fiore buy methamphetamine a day before the shooting, and that Cox had been with them.

The other six suspects are all charged with second-degree murder. Fiore, Johnson, Littleton, and Neill all have trials scheduled for March.

Cox will appear in a Boone County courtroom on Monday for a hearing, while Davidson has no hearing scheduled, according to court records.