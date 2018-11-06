One of Three Hurt by Indy Lightning Strike Goes Home

INDIANAPOLIS - An Indianapolis summer camp says one of three children injured by a lightning strike has been released from a hospital.



Goldman Union Camp Institute camp director Rabbi Mark Covitz said in a statement posted Monday on its website and Facebook page that the unidentified boy is home with his family.



The lightning strike Saturday injured a 12-year-old Loveland, Ohio, boy and two 9-year-olds -- a Chesterfield, Mo., girl, and a boy from the Louisville, Ky., area, police have said.



Information about the campers still hospitalized wasn't available Monday.



Police said the children were in a field when the lightning strike occurred about 1:40 p.m. Saturday. Camp counselors began lifesaving efforts before medics arrived.



The Reform Jewish camp serves children in the Midwest entering grades three to 12.