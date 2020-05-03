One passenger dead after late night ATV crash in Pettis County

PETTIS COUNTY - One person died late last night in an ATV crash between Knob Noster and Sedalia. Two others were injured.

The ATV was traveling through a heavily wooded area when it went down a steep embankment, according to crash reports from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Troop A responded to the crash around 11:30 p.m. on Friday.

According to the crash report, the ATV overturned and ejected 28-year-old passenger Mariah Nevils from Sedalia. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was 32-year-old Joseph Schwermer from Knob Noster. Schwermer has minor injuries, according to the report.

The other passenger was 32-year-old Joshua Elam from Sedalia. He has moderate injuries.

Both of them were brought to Research Medical Center in Kansas City by the Pettis County Ambulance.