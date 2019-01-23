One person dead at Sunrise Beach condo complex

SUNRISE BEACH - One person died at a high rise at the Lake of the Ozarks Monday morning according to Sunrise Beach Fire Chief Jamie Karl.

The incident occurred between 10 and 10:30 a.m. at Cypress at the Lake, according to KY3 in Springfield. The 12-story building has been under construction for a few years and nobody currently lives there.

The Camden County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.