One person dead at Sunrise Beach condo complex

1 day 10 hours 27 minutes ago Monday, January 21 2019 Jan 21, 2019 Monday, January 21, 2019 11:27:00 PM CST January 21, 2019 in News
By: Jack Lee, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
SUNRISE BEACH - One person died at a high rise at the Lake of the Ozarks Monday morning according to Sunrise Beach Fire Chief Jamie Karl.

The incident occurred between 10 and 10:30 a.m. at Cypress at the Lake, according to KY3 in Springfield. The 12-story building has been under construction for a few years and nobody currently lives there.

The Camden County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

