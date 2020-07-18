One person died, another injured in Macon County rollover crash

MACON COUNTY - One man died in a rollover crash in Macon County on Thursday afternoon.

73-year-old David Russell was driving westbound on US 36 when the vehicle overturned, according to a MSHP traffic report.

44-year-old Melanie Russell and David were both ejected from the vehicle when it rolled over. Melanie has serious injuries, according to the report.

The crash occurred at 3:56 p.m. on Thursday at the US 36 off ramp to US 63.

Both occupants were transported to Samaritan Hospital. David was pronounced dead at the hospital.