One person died, another injured in Macon County rollover crash
MACON COUNTY - One man died in a rollover crash in Macon County on Thursday afternoon.
73-year-old David Russell was driving westbound on US 36 when the vehicle overturned, according to a MSHP traffic report.
44-year-old Melanie Russell and David were both ejected from the vehicle when it rolled over. Melanie has serious injuries, according to the report.
The crash occurred at 3:56 p.m. on Thursday at the US 36 off ramp to US 63.
Both occupants were transported to Samaritan Hospital. David was pronounced dead at the hospital.
