One person escapes Fulton duplex fire

FULTON - The Fulton Fire Department responded to a two-story duplex on fire at 212/214 East 6th St.

All occupants were reported out of the structure when crews showed up, but firefighters found an active fire in the attic. It took about an hour to bring the fire under control.

According to Fire Chief Kevin Coffelt, one occupant was home when the fire started, but made it out safely.

The Fulton Fire Department and Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office investigators determined the fire to be accidental, and believe a faulty outlet on the second floor could be the cause.

Estimated damages are around $30,000.