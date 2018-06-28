One person found dead after early morning Callaway County fire

CALLAWAY COUNTY - One person was found dead early Sunday morning after a fire in the town of Millersburg in Callaway County.

According to a news release, Callaway County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a structure fire in the 1200 block of County Road 352 around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning and were assisted by four other Fire Protection Districts in battling the blaze.

After they put out the fire, they discovered a body inside the residence. An identification has been made and the next-of-kin has been identified, but the Sheriff's Office is not releasing the name of the deceased person.

An autopsy will be performed at the Boone/Callaway County Medical Examiner's Office and the investigation is still ongoing.