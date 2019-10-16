One person found with gunshot wound after domestic dispute
CALLAWAY COUNTY - One person was found with a gun shot wound Sunday afternoon after Callaway County Sheriff's deputies responded to a domestic disturbance near Holts Summit.
When authorities got to the location on State Road AA at about 11:30 a.m., a 31-year-old male from Kansas City was found with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
He was treated and released at the scene by Callaway County EMS.
Deputies talked to several witnesses, including the shooter, who waited for law enforcement to get there. All witnesses, including the shooter, remained cooperative.
The shooting is being is being investigated as possible self-defense.
