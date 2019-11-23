One person injured after shots fired in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police investigated a shots fired report on Shepard Boulevard Friday night.
Police said they arrived to the scene around 11:45 p.m. and found evidence of gunshots.
An 18-year-old man was taken to a local emergency room for treatment of a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his arm.
Police said this is an ongoing investigation and there is no suspect description or any further information to provide at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or Crimestoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.
More News
Grid
List
(CNN) - Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore Friday night after experiencing chills and... More >>
in
The Harvard-Yale football game was delayed after students and alumni stormed the field to protest climate change
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CNN) - The Harvard-Yale football game was delayed Saturday after more than a hundred students and alumni... More >>
in
ROCHEPORT - The holiday season is in full swing in Rocheport, with the Holiday Cookie Crawl as the kick off... More >>
in
MAYWOOD, Ill. (CNN) - A company is recalling more than half a million pounds of pork products because they were... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police investigated a shots fired report on Shepard Boulevard Friday night. Police said they arrived to... More >>
in
FULTON - Fire crews were called to the scene of a structure fire in Fulton in the early hours of... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - After the Boone County Planning and Zoning Commission denied an expansion request, MidwayUSA CEO Larry Potterfield said... More >>
in
FULTON - - The Fulton Soup Kitchen is preparing its facilities for its first Thanksgiving dinner tomorrow. Employees took... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Mayor Brian Treece was on hand as the owners of the Niedermeyer Apartments, the oldest building in Columbia,... More >>
in
FULTON - Two people pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to charges for the death of Carl DeBrodie. Sherry... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Jonathan Nance, Missouri football's leading receiver, was arrested Friday morning for not appearing in court regarding a... More >>
in
COOPER COUNTY - The Cooper County Emergency Management Agency issued an alert Friday asking community members to watch out for... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday the human remains found in a livestock trailer in... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - After six long months full of repairing and rebuilding efforts, Jefferson City has still not fully recovered... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Hospitals all over the country are struggling to stay open. This has left patients in rural areas... More >>
in
FULTON - Two grants awarded to the MU School of Medicine in August could help solve a shortage in the... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The United Way of Central Missouri awarded five local organizations impacted by the Jefferson City tornado in... More >>
in
FULTON - Students from 6th to 8th grade in the Fulton School District are spending much of their Friday in... More >>
in