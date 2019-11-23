One person injured after shots fired in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police investigated a shots fired report on Shepard Boulevard Friday night.

Police said they arrived to the scene around 11:45 p.m. and found evidence of gunshots.

An 18-year-old man was taken to a local emergency room for treatment of a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his arm.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation and there is no suspect description or any further information to provide at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or Crimestoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.