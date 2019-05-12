One person injured in early morning downtown shooting

COLUMBIA - One person was injured after a shooting downtown early Saturday morning, police said.

The shooting happened at East Broadway and Fifth Street around 1 a.m., police said in a news release. During the investigation, police learned the victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police found evidence of shots being fired in two locations: at the scene and in a vehicle.

Police said they identified a vehicle that was possibly involved but had already left the scene. A deputy with the Boone County Sheriff's Department spotted that vehicle and spoke with the people inside, the release said. Inside the vehicle, police found evidence that linked it to the shooting, according to the release.

Police said the suspect left the scene in another vehicle before officers arrived. Police said he was last seen in a blue four-door vehicle.