One person injured in Jefferson City crash

JEFFERSON CITY - A driver has been taken to hospital after a single vehicle crash on Saturday night.

The driver was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

According to the Jefferson City PD, the incident occurred at the 1800 block of Tanner Bridge Rd shortly after 6pm. The vehicle was traveling southbound when it lost control and struck a tree, ejecting the driver.

The JCPD believe alcohol was a contributing factor to the crash.