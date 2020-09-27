One person injured in Jefferson City structure fire

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 400 block of Marshall Street Friday morning where one person was injured.

Cole County Emergency Medical Services treated one person for minor injuries. The other occupant had no injuries.

On scene, crews found fire in the front bedroom.

According to the Jefferson City Fire Department, the fire was under control within 10 minutes, but firefighters continued to investigate the scene.

Crews found significant smoke damage throughout the first floor of the structure.

According to a release from the fire department, the fire was found to be accidental in nature caused by "careless disposal of smoking materials."

The American Red Cross assisted the family with temporary shelter.