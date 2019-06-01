One person injured in Mexico neighborhood shots fired incident

MEXICO - One child was hurt Thursday night after police said someone fired gunshots at a home on West Breckenridge Street.

The Mexico Public Safety Department said someone in a gray sedan fired five to six gunshots at the home. Several children were inside the house when the shots were fired.

While the children were running away, one girl fell and received minor injuries to her leg. No one else was injured.

Mexico PD ask people to call if they have information about the crime. You can call CRIMESTOPPERS at (800) 392-TIPS or (800) 392-8477, or Mexico Public Safety at (573) 473-5800 or (573) 581-2100.